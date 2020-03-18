Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Fly Back To India To Be Quarantined Following Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has left the world worried and in a state of panic. While we have seen many Bollywood celebs taking precautions and being in quarantine as a safety measure, the recent to join the list are the power couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were in London while the Coronavirus pandemic was spreading fast. The two decided to jet off to their home country to be with their families and spend their quarantine in the country. Sonam announced the same on her social media.

Sonam took to Instagram and shared a masked picture of hers. And a streak on Instagram stories. In a video she took before boarding the flight, she said, “I am heading back to India with my husband. I can’t wait to get home. Love you all.”

Further she put up a video with Anand in it and he was excited to come back home. Sonam after landing and reaching home in Delhi safely, put out stories applauding the airport authorities, both in London and in India.

In the video she narrated how everything was handled responsibly and with utmost care. She urged her fans and followers to be safe and exercise all the possible precautions.

In the past couple of days we have seen many actors speaking up about Coronavirus pandemic and also sharing their quarantine plans. While we saw Deepika Padukone cleaning her wardrobe, Katrina Kaif shared her indoor workout routine.

