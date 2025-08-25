Ranbir Kapoor To Sonam Kapoor: 5 B-Town Celebs Who Studied Acting Internationally

The prominent foreign institutions that some Bollywood actors choose to get trained from help them improve their acting skills and acquire new approaches to make their performances more polished. These performers want to achieve even greater success in their profession by blending Bollywood appeal with foreign training.

1. Akshay Oberoi

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi recognized the need to take extensive training abroad to boost his profession. He began his work at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City, where he learned techniques for highlighting each actor’s unique abilities.

Oberoi was not content with one opportunity and went on to study at Playhouse West in Los Angeles, thoroughly mastering the Meisner method. The primary purpose of this method is to provide real and character-driven performances.

Oberoi also had the honor of learning with John Astin, a renowned actor most recognized for his iconic part in The Addams Family. His creative horizons were further expanded by this encounter. He also studied hip-hop, jazz, ballet, and other dance styles at the prestigious Broadway Dance Center.

2. Jahnvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor rose rapidly in Bollywood, influenced by her mother’s history. Following in her family’s footsteps, she studied professional acting at California’s Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. This prestigious institute is known for its demanding curriculum and method acting practices, which have greatly influenced Janhvi’s acting abilities.

Janhvi’s foreign training has given her a more nuanced approach to acting, as seen by her notable performances in films like Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She continues to develop as a versatile performer via devotion and studying at prestigious schools overseas, making her hold stronger in the dynamic field of Bollywood while forging her own personality.

3. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor grew up in a family steeped in film history. Due to this reason, the industry has always been a part of his life. Ranbir chose to study Method Acting at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. This was done to hone his acting abilities in order to carve out his own path within this illustrious family.

Ranbir’s training at Lee Strasberg was important in establishing his career. This was quite evident in his critically lauded performances in Rockstar, Barfi!, and Sanju. He has mastered the ability to delve deeply into characters and bring them to life with authenticity and emotional depth using Method Acting techniques.

4. Sonam Kapoor

At the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore, Sonam Kapoor, who is well-known in Bollywood for her commanding screen presence and sense of style, developed a strong artistic foundation while pursuing her studies in Arts and Theatre.

Her acting style is greatly influenced by her academic background, as seen by the refined look she brings to each of her roles. The actor is a unique figure in both film and fashion because of her career, which showcases not only her acting talent but also her cultural and educational influences.

Sonam Kapoor is a versatile actress who has appeared in several popular and critically acclaimed films. She infuses her characters with depth and authenticity, seamlessly blending style and substance.

5. Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh

Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh is a well-known Bollywood actor. He developed his acting skills while attending the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. He also received intensive training in the same institute. This helped him improve his acting abilities thoroughly.

Riteish’s outstanding ability to combine humor with more intense emotions is demonstrated by his impactful roles in films like Rann, Ek Villain, and the Housefull series. Because of his ability to portray warm and complex characters on screen, these characters become not only lovable, but also leave a lasting impression on viewers.

