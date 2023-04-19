Sonam Kapoor is one of the fashion icons of the showbiz industry who has swooned the audiences with her acting performances. Apart from acting skills, the actress is often trolled for statements that do not make sense sometimes. Recalling a similar incident, she once called herself an “icon” in her twenties, whereas others get recognised in their forties or after they die.

Sonam has given many performances that have proved her range as an actor. On the other hand, the actress does have some significant box-office flops. However, as her career progressed, the actress gave impeccable performances that audiences still remember. Be it Ranjhanna or Neerja, Sonam has proven why she is one of the most promising actresses of BTown.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sonam was accompanied with Anil Kapoor as the host Karan Johar scooped controversies from their conversation. Sonam Kapoor says, “I am being considered as an icon in my twenties, when people like in their after their forties or after they die, they are called icons.” As Anil Kapoor acknowledged her statement, she said, “Thanks dad for defending me”.

The video from the episode is going viral as many netiznes are trolling Sonam Kapoor for the same. Watch the video below!

Reacting to the video, a user called her “Self obsessed”, another added, “Ya she has a struggle like Ananya Panday”. Users also called her, “Still couldn’t find ke konsa nasha fukti hai ye”

“She’s definitely an icon- cringe icon”, added another. “Oh god! Koi to iss aurat ko iske fantasy world se bahar nikalo,” said a netizens bashing Sonam Kapoor. “Her unbelievable delusional little world she has created in her head 😂 The height of ignorance 👏,” added a third social media user.

Let us know what do you think about the video of Sonam Kapoor calling herself an icon.

