Coronavirus Pandemic: From Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan To Sara Ali Khan, Here’s What Celebs Suggest To Fight COVID-19

The threat of coronavirus is increasing by the hour and all measures are taken by the authorities to combat the global pandemic. Even the entertainment industry has come to a halt amidst the corona scares and in the time, when people need to support others, many Bollywood stars have come out and urge people to stay strong!

A lot of celebrities shared alertness and awareness posts. We look at some of their social media posts:

Amitabh Bachchan shares an awareness video on coronavirus which showed us some do’s and don’ts relating to the virus. He captioned the video saying, “Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us ..Be safe! Be well !!”

Mahesh Babu emphasized more on how social distancing can help prevent the virus spread. He posted a video showing how if one matchstick is not in range of the fire the other matchsticks won’t get burnt. The video was a creative one and showed fire as a metaphor for the virus and matchsticks as a metaphor for humans. He captioned the video saying “Social distancing is the need of the hour!! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives. Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitizers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick… Let’s continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through… Let’s beat #COVID19 together🤗🤗🤗 #StaySafe”

Priyanka Chopra also took to her handle and shared, “We’re all in this together. Let’s stay informed and do what we can to help stop the spread of #Covid19. Learn more with @GlblCtzn or visit the link in my bio. #coronavirus @WHO #who”. The post has those 3 crucial steps to stop Covid-19!

Prabhas posted a picture where he said the words- ”Yes it’s a tough health and public safety challenge, but remember each one of us had a role to play in conquering the #COVID19 pandemic. Few precautions & staying away from misinformation will help curb its escalation.”

Zoya Akhtar uploaded a story that gave out the message of “Stay safe – Stay in – Stay Sanitised” and told people to stay aware.

Shraddha Kapoor took it to her handle and reposted a video while wishing everyone to take care.

Certain celebs had a quirkier approach. They provided us with a tinge of light heartiness to us in these really heavy times while at the same time urging everyone to stay safe.

Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself from his latest movie Baaghi 3 with a mask added for protection.

Sara Ali Khan shared a fun boomerang conveying everyone to stay safe.

Katrina Kaif took to her social media and shared #WorkOutAtHome routines that people can follow while implementing social isolation and further stay fit.

We can evidently see that Bollywood is really doing their part by spreading alertness and awareness through their popular channels. The real question is… Are you?

