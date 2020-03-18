Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Cancel Their April Wedding Due To Coronavirus Pandemic?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding has been the talk of the town for a long time now. While the speculations that the two were planning a destination summer wedding was out, the recent update is that it has hit a roadblock due to the outspread of the coronavirus pandemic. Below are all the deets.

Coronavirus pandemic has affected the film industry in a huge way. But turns out it has also affected Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal’s wedding plans. For the unversed, the couple was aiming a April 2020 wedding and if reports were to be believed, the two had even submitted their marriage application in the family court in the city.

While the preparations for the wedding were in full swing, the rampant increase in the spreading of Coronavirus pandemic might make the couple to put the wedding on hold.

As per a report in Mid-day, a source close to the development said, “Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it’s best to delay the wedding to later this year.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have not made any official announcement regarding the same but looking at the current situation, the couple might push their best day ahead and take the nuptial plunge later this year.

