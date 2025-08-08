Over a decade after its release, Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor’s Raanjhanaa is back in the spotlight. No, there’s no sequel. No remake. Just one massive AI-powered twist that has flipped the story on its head. This left fans and filmmakers divided. Those who haven’t watched the masterpiece yet or want to relive their experience can stream it digitally from the comfort of home.

Where To Stream The Original Raanjhanaa?

If this AI chaos has made you want to go back and relive the original, unedited version of Raanjhanaa, you’re not alone. You can still stream the original version, which has Kundan’s pain, Zoya’s guilt, and that powerful final goodbye.

The film is currently streaming on multiple platforms, including Prime Video, ZEE5 (Z5), and Apple TV+. You can also rent or buy it on YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV. However, it is worth noting that it all depends on your region.

Al-altered happy ending of Raanjhanaa. pic.twitter.com/1C954pEoTH — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) August 1, 2025

More About Raanjhanaa

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Raanjhanaa was theatrically released on June 21, 2013. Additionally, its Tamil-dubbed version, Ambikapathy, was released a week later. The film follows the story of Kundan, a young man from a Tamil priest family in Varanasi. He falls in love with a Muslim girl named Zoya. When Zoya’s parents learned about their love, they sent her to Aligarh to study. The reason? Religious differences.

As time passes, Zoya falls in love with another man, Akram Zaidi. Upon returning to Varanasi, Kundan proposes to her, but she rejects him. Despite her rejection, Kundan desperately tries to win her over. However, things take an unexpected turn, and Kundan’s dreams are shattered. You can stream the film on your preferred OTT platform to discover how the story unfolds.

Raanjhanaa cast includes Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhaskar, Ishwak Singh, and others. So, before AI rewrites cinema’s most emotional stories, return to the one that made you feel everything. Watch Raanjhanaa the way it was meant to be. Authentic, painful, and unforgettable.

Check out the trailer of Raanjhanaa below:

