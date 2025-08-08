It’s been over a decade since Raanjhanaa hit the screens, yet its emotional plot remains in people’s hearts. Now, the film has made a surprising return to the big screen, bringing back old memories for fans. But this time, it’s not nostalgia that has everyone discussing it; it’s a new version of the ending generated through AI that has gone viral on the internet.

Whereas some viewers are rejoicing over the surprise twist, others opine that the AI version alters the movie’s core. Director Aanand L Rai and Dhanush have expressed their disappointment. They think the original ending was emotional and had a meaning that shouldn’t be tampered with. So, what happened at the end of Raanjhanaa?

Original Ending of Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa is the story of Kundan, a Hindu boy from Varanasi, who falls deeply in love with Zoya, a Muslim girl. He loves her with all his heart, but his love is not reciprocated. As the narrative unfolds, Kundan’s love develops into an obsession.

The film’s last part is when Kundan gets shot at a political rally. He is rushed to the hospital, where he succumbs to his injuries. In his last moments, he delivers a poignant monologue that shows his emotions and thoughts. Although he knows Zoya was a part of the conspiracy against him, he accepts everything calmly. This scene turned out to be one of the movie’s strongest scenes.

Why the audience loves Raanjhanna’s Original Ending

The original ending of Raanjhanaa continues to resonate deeply with audiences, largely because it captures the essence of Kundan’s unwavering and selfless love. In his final moments, despite knowing that Zoya was complicit in the plot against him, he accepts his fate without anger or resentment, choosing instead to part with dignity and peace. This bittersweet acceptance adds a powerful emotional depth, making the climax one of the most memorable in modern Hindi cinema.

Even after 12 years, the scene remains etched in viewers’ hearts, not only for its tragic romance but also for its encapsulation of love as an act of giving without expectation. Films like Raanjhanaa remind audiences that timeless love stories still form the beating heart of Indian cinema — a tradition carried forward by recent offerings like Saiyaara.

