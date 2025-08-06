Maddock Films’ Tehran, a geopolitical spy thriller starring John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli, is all set to have its world premiere this month. The film follows a man hunted by Iran, abandoned by Israel, and deserted by India, and is a fictionalized version inspired by actual events.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, the movie unfolds against the simmering global tension between Israel and Iran. It dives into the shadowy world of international espionage where one man’s allegiance could tip the balance between loyalty and betrayal.

When & Where To Stream Tehran?

Tehran will exclusively premiere on Zee5 on August 14, 2025, allowing viewers to witness the psychological and political minefield from the comfort of their homes. As seen in the trailer, the story draws inspiration from the 2012 bomb explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, a real-life incident that spiraled into complex diplomatic ripples.

As ACP Rajeev Kumar (John Abraham) is pulled into a covert operation that spans continents, ideologies, and fractured alliances, the lines between right and wrong begin to blur. Is Rajeev India’s ultimate patriot, silently shaping the nation’s future from the shadows—or a rogue officer playing by his own rules?

What Did The Team Behind Tehran Say About The Film?

Speaking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “Tehran focuses on what’s at stake behind the headlines – the people. The film is about a man’s conscience, about how even a single human life can change the course of international relations. It’s a genre we rarely do in India. But, at Maddock Films, we have always focused on storytelling with a heart and soul. And Tehran is such a story that we are sure viewers worldwide will enjoy.”

Director Arun Gopalan added, “Tehran, to me, is a mirror held up to a fractured world. A story about shifting loyalties, blurred identities, and the human cost hidden in the shadows of global politics. We approached it with honesty and restraint because the truth it draws from is far from fiction. Every decision these characters make carries weight; every silence, every betrayal leaves a mark. I’m thankful to John, Manushi, and the cast for stepping into this world with such courage and authenticity. More than a spy thriller, Tehran is a tense, adrenaline-charged ride that forces you to ask: whose truth do you believe?”

Leading man John Abraham said, “Tehran is a truly global film—rooted in real events but resonating far beyond borders. Playing ACP Rajeev Kumar in Tehran has been one of the most intense and layered roles of my career as he is not your conventional patriot. He’s a man constantly torn between duty and conscience, and that moral conflict is what makes this story so compelling. This film isn’t about good versus evil—it’s about navigating the grey. I’m proud to be part of a project that dares to explore these complexities.”

Neeru Bajwa stated, “Tehran is unlike anything I’ve done before—a gripping narrative that’s as emotionally charged as it is politically complex. What drew me to this story was the strength and clarity of my character. She’s someone who holds her ground and chooses integrity, even when the world around her is falling apart. It’s a proud moment for me to represent a woman who is morally grounded and unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, in a story as intense and far-reaching as this. Tehran is a story that doesn’t just entertain—it provokes thought, and I’m proud to be part of a film that’s bold, timely, and unapologetically real.”

Tehran Trailer

