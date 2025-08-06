The quirky Punjabi crime comedy featuring Love Gill and Nisha Bano is now heading towards your small screens. The trailer confirmed that the movie is filled with comedy, suspense, and a touch of madness. With this, the film is all set for its OTT debut soon.

When & Where to Watch Hanji Kaun

For those unaware, Hanji Kaun will not be released in theaters. Instead, the movie is heading straight to OTT. Recently, the streaming platform, Chaupal, confirmed that the crime-comedy will be streaming exclusively on their platform. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the platform dropped the big update with a poster that reads, “Hanji Kaun Releasing on @chaupal_app on 7th August.”

This means that viewers can enjoy the film from their home in less than 24 hours.

Plot, Cast & Why You Should Watch

Haanji Kaun blends crime, comedy, and Punjabi masala into a story that keeps you hooked. The film revolves around a group of friends who plan a fun adventure night. But things take a wild turn when they discover a dead body inside the apartment where they were partying. In panic, they decide to hide it — only to discover that there are more dead bodies already hidden inside the house. However, this leads to several amusing complications.

The title Haanji Kaun makes total sense. As the friends try to cover up the mess, different people keep knocking at the door. Every time, they have to open it and awkwardly say, “Haanji Kaun?” (Yes, who?). This moment becomes a key part of the story and adds a lot of humour to the film.

From strange door knocks to weird clues, the movie is full of funny twists. The question “Haanji Kaun?” keeps popping up and leads to plenty of laughter, surprises, and confusion.

Love Gill shines in the lead role with his natural charm and comic timing. Nisha Bano, known for her funny roles and sharp dialogues, adds even more fun with her performance. Their chemistry adds an extra layer of fun to the film.

If you love light-hearted comedies with a twist of mystery, Hanji Kaun should be on your watchlist. The film will be available to stream from August 7 on the Chaupal app.

Check out the trailer of Haanji Kaun below:

