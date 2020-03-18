Guilty Actor Akansha Ranjan Says #MeToo Movement In Bollywood Is Here To Stay

Despite Kiara Advani starring in the lead role, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor managed to stand out among the talented ensemble cast of Guilty. The series was released on Netflix and it was produced by Karan Johar. The film was based on how the life of some college students gets chaotic after a rape charge, and when #Metoo movement comes into the picture.

Akansha stated about her debut film – “It’s unfortunate that we need films like this for people to restart the conversation, but that was our aim. People have a very short attention span. But this (sexual harassment) has been happening forever and I feel that #MeToo is here to stay,”.

Akansha’s performance was immensely appreciated by both the film fraternity and the audiences as well. She said it was a dream come true moment for her. Akansha is the best friend of Bollywood’s leading actress Alia Bhatt. It was difficult for her to play the role of a small-town girl Tanu Kumar because she comes from an opposite background. Now Akansha’s next venture may get her on the silver screen soon.

