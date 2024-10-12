Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina led Jigra is slowly improving at the Indian box office. The action thriller made a decent start at the ticket windows as collections remained above the 4 crore mark. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 2.

Jigra was released in theatres on October 11, 2024. It opened to a box office clash with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a comedy-drama starring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao. Tamil film Vettaiyan, led by Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, also arrived ahead of Dussehra and is enjoying impressive occupancy.

Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trends

Despite the mixed reviews, the fandom of Alia Bhatt is roaring loudly. After an fair start with 4.55 crores, the action thriller has witnessed a growth of 38-49% on Saturday as it raked in 6.30-6.80 crores. The Dussehra holiday certainly helped boost the collections, and the ongoing weekend only made the situation more favorable.

The overall box office collection of Jigra after two days will stand somewhere between 10.85-11.35 crores. The film has entered double-digit, and another jump is now expected on Sunday. It is in the first week the real test will begin. The lifetime earnings will majorly depend on the trend it maintains on Monday.

More about Jigra

Vasan Bala has directed the Alia Bhatt & Vedang Rain starrer, which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. It revolves around the tale of a troubled sister who leaves no stone unturned to rescue her brother from prison. The supporting cast features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Manoj Pahwa, among others.

