Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, continues to mint moolah after starting at over 30 crores. Yesterday, the film was expected to witness a healthy jump or remain in the range of 30 crores, but that didn’t happen. Again today, it was assumed that the biggie would hit the 30 crore mark, but it seems that the task won’t be accomplished. If we look at it in isolation, the film is doing well, but considering the big money involved in it, the performance isn’t up to the mark. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 3!

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the Kollywood action drama marked the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. They were last seen in Hum (1991), so there was excitement to watch the legendary duo on the big screen after a long time. Shockingly, this reunion hasn’t helped a bit in the Hindi market, as the biggie became a disaster on its arrival.

Vettaiyan is heavily backed by Tamil Nadu. Thanks to Rajinikanth’s stardom, the film is doing well in the state, but the underperformance in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) is harming it. Also, in Tamil Nadu itself, it could have earned much bigger numbers, but the film’s less massy feel is playing spoilsport.

Yesterday, Vettaiyan did a business of 24 crores, and today, i.e., on day 3, it witnessed slight growth, earning 25-27 crores. Considering these estimates, the film stands at a total of 81-83 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office after 3 days.

By tomorrow, the film will smoothly enter the 100 crore club in India, and from there, it’ll need to do the heavy lifting to emerge as a winner in the domestic run.

Meanwhile, the Rajinikanth starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 300 crores, and out of it, the superstar is said to have taken 125 crores as his salary

