Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated Indian film of 2024, and needless to say, it carries immense potential to break almost all pre-existing records at the Indian box office. Right from the opening day to the lifetime collection, the biggie might conquer every record. Amid this, there are some interesting rumors doing rounds, and it’s related to a strategic move by the makers. Keep reading for a detailed story!

Today, on the occasion of Dussehra, the makers teased the audience with the new poster of the Pushpa sequel, wishing everyone a happy Dussehra. Along with the new poster, they also reinstated that the magnum opus is on track and is scheduled to be released on December 6. This is a perfect reply to those who have been spreading fake stories about the film getting postponed to the next year.

While the date seems to be final now, some exciting rumors state that the makers might release Pushpa 2 a day before the actual release. Yes, you read that right! According to reports, the film might arrive on Thursday, December 5. This way, the film will get an extended weekend of four days. However, it’s not clear whether it will be a full-fledged release or whether paid previews will be held on December 5.

Though makers haven’t uttered a word about the December 5 release, we hope it turns out to be true, and Pushpa 2 gets its paid previews scheduled for Thursday. If it happens, then the film will have a chance of scoring an opening of an unprecedented 175 crore.

With an on-ground craze and anticipation all across the nation, Pushpa 2 has the potential to amass 15 crores or even more through paid previews alone. On the actual release day (December), the film has the potential to rake in 140 crores from Telugu states and the Hindi belt alone. The cumulative sum of this equals 155 crores or more. The remaining 15 or 20 crores could easily come from the remaining Southern states.

So, if paid previews are held, Pushpa 2 gets a chance to register a start of 175 crores net on the opening day at the Indian box office, which will be an insane achievement. As of now, RRR holds the biggest opening in India with a net collection of 134 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Vettaiyan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Beats Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4’s 100 Crore+ Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News