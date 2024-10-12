Rajkummar Rao is back on the big screens after the blockbuster Stree 2. Huge expectations were laid on his latest release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. While the trends are better than Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, the comedy-drama was expected to achieve bigger milestones on its opening day. Scroll below for box office update on day 1.

Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial stars Tripti Dimri as the leading lady. Given her soaring popularity since Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, she’s also bankable in today’s time. Released on October 11, 2024, the comedy-drama opened to mixed reviews, but the opening collections have remained decent.

Box Office Collection Day 1

The official figures are out! Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has earned box office collection of 5.71 crores on the opening day. It was expected to clock the double-digit score, considering Rajkummar Rao was fresh from the blockbuster success of Stree 2. The trailer, as well as the songs, were very well received. Unfortunately, word-of-mouth seems to have affected the day 1 numbers.

Opens better than Jigra

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has remained better than its rival, Jigra, on Friday. Alia Bhatt starrer has earned 4.55 crores, which means Rajkummar Rao & Tripti Dimri’s film remained 25% higher. Cine-goers seem to be in the mood for a light-hearted genre this festive season, which is working in favor of Raaj Shaandilyaa’s film.

More about VVKWWV

Released on the occassion of Dussehra, the comedy-drama is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. The supporting cast features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, and Tiku Talsania, among others. Daler Mehendi, Shehnaaz Gill and Pawan Singh make special appearance in songs.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

