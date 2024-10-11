Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 is now premiering on Amazon Prime Video. Usually, an Indian film is released on OTT after its theatrical run concludes. But the horror-comedy flick is one of its kind, as it is still finding footfalls at the ticket windows. Scroll below to know its worldwide box office collection after eight weeks.

The Stree sequel was released in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. It enjoyed a massive buzz and raked in 1 crore+ earnings at the Indian box office for 46+ days. The overseas earnings also remained fantastic despite Hollywood competitors like It Ends With Us and Deadpool vs Wolverine enjoying maximum screen count.

Domestic Box Office Collection

In its eighth week, Stree 2 has made a box office collection of 5.01 crores. The net total in India now comes to 625.27 crores in 57 days, which is around 737.81 crores in gross earnings. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has now almost concluded its theatrical run. It will officially stay below Jawa (640.42 crores net) in the domestic market.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Stree 2 enjoyed a strong run in the overseas market and ended its journey at 144 crores gross. Combining the domestic and international total, the worldwide box office collections surge to 881.81 crores gross after 57 days. It will wrap its theatrical journey below the 885 crores gross mark.

More about Stree 2

Amar Kaushik has directed the Stree sequel. It is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana. It is the fourth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Bhediya and Munjya.

Stree 2 has been declared a super-duper hit at the box office. It was made on a budget of 60 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

