Alia Bhatt is finally here to entertain fans with her latest release, Jigra. The action-thriller co-starring Vedang Raina made a decent start at the Indian box office. The action thriller is competing well against its Dussehra rivals, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Vettaiyan. Scroll below for the latest update on day 1.

Jigra revolves around the tale of a troubled woman who leaves no stone unturned to rescue her brother from prison. Vasan Bala, the man behind Monica, O My Darling, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, directs the film. The stardom of Alia Bhatt is currently enough to attract cinegoers to the theatre screens.

Box Office Collection Day 1

The official numbers are out, and Jigra has made a decent start at the box office, with 4.55 crores coming in. The figures were hit by the Navratri celebrations across various parts of the nation, but the occupancy improved during the evening and night shows.

The collections will improve during the remaining days of the weekend. That should help push the earnings towards a good weekend total. Today marks a crucial day for this Alia Bhatt starrer at the box office, and hopefully, a good day will be on the cards.

More about Jigra

Alia Bhatt returns to the big screens after her 2023 success, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her co-star, Vedang Raina, features in his first film in theatres after his debut with The Archies. The initial songs, as well as other promos, were received well.

The supporting cast features Manoj Pahwa, Harssh A Singh, Rahul Ravindran, and Vivek Gomber. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sikandar Kher, and Radhika Madan are also seen in cameo appearances.

Jigra was released in theatres on October 11, 2024.

