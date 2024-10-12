After back-to-back successful films, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 and Dharmaveer 2, another Marathi film, Yek Number, was released yesterday. Backed by well-known credentials, the film stars Dhairya Gholap, Sayli Patil, and Tejaswini Pandit in key roles. It has been in the limelight due to its trailer and overall concept. Unfortunately, it failed to leave any mark at the Indian box office on its day 1. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The film is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, who has previously helmed a successful film like Ventilator. It was released in theatres yesterday and is mostly running in Maharashtra. So far, it has received mixed reviews from critics, and even the word-of-mouth among the audience is mixed. While praise is coming in for the direction, performances and the story, the predictable and not-so-engaging first half is being criticised.

Yek Number had a decent pre-release buzz due to its concept revolving around Raj Thackeray. However, in terms of footfalls at the Indian box office, the film didn’t register a good start and earned just dismal numbers. It is learned that the film has earned 0.20 crore* or 20 lakh* on day 1. It’s an underwhelming start; today, it must aim to earn 70 lakh or more.

Running mainly across Maharashtra, Yek Number has secured a good showcasing for itself as it is backed by Zee Studios. It is jointly produced by Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala. The music is composed by Ajay Atul.

Yek Number is said to carry a good enough amount as its budget. While the exact number is not known, it is learned that the film is mounted at a cost of 10 crores or more. With such a slow start, it’ll be interesting to see if it recovers its cost.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends): Drops By 18% Despite A Holiday Benefit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News