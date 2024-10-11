Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, missed a thunderous start yesterday but still managed to rake in a strong number at the Indian box office. Despite being a Thursday release, it earned above 30 crores net collection. Today, being a holiday in Tamil Nadu, the biggie was expected to earn higher moolah than yesterday, but it didn’t happen. Yes, the hold was good, but the film was expected to make most of its holiday benefit considering the mammoth budget. Keep reading to know what early estimates suggest for day 2!

Now, the clear picture is out in front of us in terms of reception. Among critics, the film has received mixed to decent reviews. Among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying decent word-of-mouth. Yes, there are some flaws, but the majority of the audience is calling it an enjoyable affair. Such reactions are expected to help the film in the long run.

Vettaiyan started its journey by earning 32 crores. On day 2, it was expected to show a healthy jump due to the Ayudha Puja holiday in Tamil Nadu or at least stay on similar levels. Unfortunately, none of this has happened. In fact, the film dropped from its opening day collection, and as per early trends, it is closing its Friday in the range of 24-26 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office.

Compared with day 1’s 32 crores, Vettaiyan is witnessing a drop of 25%- 18.75%. If we look at it in isolation, the hold is good, but considering Rajinikanth’s standard, the holiday factor, and decent word-of-mouth, the biggie has clearly underperformed on day 2.

Including estimates, the film’s 2-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 56-58 crores net (all languages). Tomorrow, the Rajinikanth starrer is expected to hit the 30 crore mark, and on Sunday, it will aim to touch 35 crore. So, a healthy 4-day extended opening weekend is on the cards, with a score going comfortably above 115 crores.

