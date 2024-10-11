Vettaiyan registered a good start on its day 1 at the Indian box office, largely backed by its original Tamil version. However, the Hindi-dubbed version pulled off a dismal start, which is really shocking as the film featured Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. Also, considering Rajinikanth’s popularity in the Hindi belt, a start below the 1 crore mark was never expected. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, and even at the age of 73, he’s still a big crowd-puller. He’s popular in the Hindi market, too, not just down South. However, post 2.0, he has failed to show any magic in the Hindi market. One can blame the poor promotional strategy of his films. Also, just like Thalapathy Vijay’s recent films, Rajini’s films have also suffered due to the lack of release in national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis) in north India.

Vettaiyan hasn’t been released in national cinema chains in north India due to the 4-week OTT window. As a result, a decent share of business has been lost. Still, a start of less than 1 crore is not at all justified. Yes, the biggie registered a disastrous start at the Indian box office and earned just 0.70 crore on day 1 with its Hindi-dubbed version.

Such a low start is really a shocker as Vettaiyan had Amitabh Bachchan to attract the audience in the Hindi belt. Surprisingly, the opening is lower than Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which earned 1.25 crores with its Hindi dubbed version despite negligible buzz. So, the Rajinikanth starrer stayed below Indian 2 with 44% less collection.

Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time is the biggest Kollywood opener in 2024 among Hindi-dubbed versions with 2.10 crores. It is followed by Indian 2 and Vettaiyan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

