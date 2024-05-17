Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still running successfully on Indian television, and all thanks to its loyal viewers, the show is showing no signs of wrapping up anytime soon. Throughout the journey of several years, the show has gone through several ups and downs and has endured some really big controversies. One such controversy involved the political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which is led by Raj Thackeray. Keep reading to know more!

TMKOC has tried to stay away from controversies over its content, and most of the time, we have seen the makers try to give a message of inclusiveness and unity. However, back in 2020, during one episode, there was a particular sequence related to Mumbai, which hurt the sentiments of the Marathi people. It stirred the controversy, and Raj Thackeray’s MNS got involved in it.

As per the controversial sequence, the members of Gokuldham society fight to write a ‘thought of the day’ message on the notice board in their own native languages. Amit Bhatt, aka Champaklal, suggests writing the thought in Hindi, which he calls the common language in Mumbai. As soon as this controversial sequence went viral, Ameya Khopkar (president of MNS’ cinema wing) called out the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by terming them ‘Gujarati insects’ and stated that they needed to be ‘taught a lesson.’

Here’s Ameya Khopkar’s tweet:

Further, considering all the negativity and wrath of the people, Amit Bhatt went on to apologize about the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s controversial sequence and even stated that he was only following the script. Even producer Asit Kumarr Modi gave a clarification that Mumbai is in Maharashtra and the official language of Maharashtra is Marathi only.

Asit Kumarr Modi tweeted, “Mumbai is in Maharashtra, and the official language of our Maharashtra is Marathi. There is no doubt about this. I am Indian. I am Maharashtrian and also Gujarati. I respect all Indian languages. Jai Hind.”

Here’s Asit Kumarr Modi’s post:

मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 जय हिन्द, — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment stories & updates!

Must Read: Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan Is 2nd On Netflix’s Global Top 10 Films (Non-English) With Massive 6.6 Million Views, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Is Also In The Top 5!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News