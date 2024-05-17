Bodkin is out on Netflix and is already winning viewers with its dark comedy and thrills. The series, starring Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, and Robyn Cara, the show follows a true-crime podcaster who travels to a coastal Irish town to investigate three cases of disappearances that occurred decades ago, with the support of an investigative journalist and his podcaster assistant.

As the seven episodes of the acclaimed series have been released, fans have already started demanding another season. But has Bodkin been renewed for a season 2 on Netflix? Here is everything we know about it so far.

Will Bodkin Return with Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of Bodkin for season 2. The streaming platform analyzes a show’s performance before deciding on its continuation; hence, we will have to wait for a few weeks to see if the second season of Bodkin is confirmed.

That being said, things look pretty favorable for the thriller series so far. Since its premiere on May 9th, it has continuously made it to the list of top 10 shows on Netflix. The reviews from critics have also been mostly positive. Additionally, the show is not labeled as a limited series, which is another positive sign toward its renewal. So, it would not be a surprise if Netflix announced Bodkin season 2 in the upcoming days.

What will Bodkin Season 2 be About?

Most of the plot points in the first season concluded in the finale, with the mystery surrounding the disappearances being uncovered. If the creators want to continue the show, they will probably develop a new mystery in the second season, with Gilbert, Dove, and Emmy working on the case. The three leads ended the first season in starkly different positions from where they began, as Gilbert dropped the plan for the podcast, Emmy got a job at The Guardian, and Dove became a podcaster herself. Seeing how the three manage their new professions will be interesting if Bodkin returns with a season 2.

Who will Star in Bodkin Season 2?

If Bodkin comes back with a second season, it would be incomplete without the three protagonists, so Will Forte will most likely reprise his role as Gilbert Power, along with Siobhán Cullen as Dove Maloney and Robyn Cara as Emmy Sizergh. The rest of the cast will depend on the new season’s storyline, and we might get to see some new faces joining the show.

Must Read: Dune: Part Two On OTT: Here’s Where & When To Watch Timothee Chalamet’s $700 Million+ Grosser For Free!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News