The heartwarming romcom Red, White & Royal Blue is returning with a sequel, and Amazon MGM Studios is developing the film. Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will return as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz again. The studio has recently shared the news of the second film in the series, and today, we have brought you every detail about the potential Red, White & Royal Blue 2. Keep scrolling for more.

About the movie-

The first film was released in 2023 and was based on the 2019 novel by Casey McQuiston. It revolved around a developing love affair between the son of the president of the United States and a British prince. It was reportedly the last movie to come out of Amazon Studios before it changed to Amazon MGM Studios.

Red, White & Royal Blue premiered at the BFI IMAX last year in London, and it arrived on Amazon Prime Video soon after that. The makers have announced the sequel ahead of Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation on May 14. The first film has a 76% rating on Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes and a 93% Audience Score.

Cast-

The British actor Nicholas Galitzine, known for starring in films like Purple Hearts, The Craft: Legacy, and the musical Cinderella, will reprise his role as the British prince, Prince Henry, the spare to the British throne. He recently appeared opposite the Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway in the movie The Idea of You. Taylor Zakhar Perez will also return as Alex Claremont-Diaz in the Red, White & Royal Blue 2. He is known for appearing in the Kissing Booth 2 & 3. He also had a supporting role in the 2022 movie Minx.

The first part of Red, White & Royal Blue featured Clifton Collins, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, and Uma Thurman in essential roles. It is unclear whether or who will return for Red, White & Royal Blue 2.

Crew –

Matthew López will return to write the Red, White & Royal Blue 2 script with extra help from the novel’s author, Casey McQuiston. Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will return to produce the film, joined by the banner’s Michael McGrath and Matthew. Meanwhile, the author will executive produce it.

Plot-

Plot details for the Red, White & Royal Blue 2’s have been kept under wraps. The makers have tested the fans with a teaser poster, and the reactions have been overwhelming. One of the fans commented under the post, “YES, WE ARE WAITING FOR PART 2 OF THIS BEAUTIFUL ROYAL TALE.”

Another chimed in, “The sequeeeeeeellllll I am crying.”

Followed by one fan revealing, “OH NY GOD I JUST PASSED OUT.”

“WE WON!!!!!” wrote another.

And, “Don’t mind me, I’m on the floor screaming & crying.”

Check out the teaser poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video (@rwrbonprime)

Relive your Red, White, & Royal Blue memory again by catching the film on Amazon Prime Video.

