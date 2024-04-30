The Idea Of You: Anne Hathaway Opens Up About 5 Years Of Sobriety; Find Out What Made Her Quit Drinking!

Anne Hathaway will forever be the Princess Of Genovia, and there is nothing she can do wrong, especially not in the eyes of the internet. But the actress who brings smiles to so many people’s faces is opening up about a tough time in her life. Anne revealed that she has struggled with alcohol in the past and has been sober for five years now. Here’s what she said about her sobriety.

Hathaway stars in the highly anticipated rom-com The Ideas Of You. While on the press tour for it, she revealed that she has been sober for five years now. The actress highlighted one of her accomplishments in a chat with the New York Times.

Anne reflected on her achievements, saying, “I don’t usually talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me. 40 feels like a gift.” Being in her forties isn’t as significant for Hathaway as some people make it out to be.

The star went on to express her opinion on middle age, saying, “The fact of the matter is, I hesitate at calling things ‘middle age’ simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything.”

Anne has spoken about her decision to quit drinking before as well, and she credits this significant change in her life to her son’s birth. Some time ago, on a popular daytime talk show, she said, “I’m gonna stop drinking while my son’s living in my house. I don’t love the way I [drink] and he’s getting to an age where he does need me all the time in the mornings,”. She elaborated that she wanted to be entirely available for her young son.

On the work front, Anne Hathaway is returning to the rom-com genre with the highly anticipated movie The Idea Of You, co-starring Nicholas Galitzine.

Reportedly based on fanfiction about the popular boy band One Direction, the film follows the story of a pop star who falls in love with a much older woman, played by Hathaway. The movie received much critical acclaim at the SXSW festival, and there is a lot of hype around the film. The movie will be available to stream on May 2 on Prime Video.

