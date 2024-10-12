Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan completed 2 days in theatres and has managed to secure a good score. After registering a start of over 30 crores, the film was expected to remain on similar lines yesterday due to the holiday (in Tamil Nadu), but it didn’t happen. Nonetheless, a good total has come on board as the milestone of 50 crores has been crossed at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

The reception among critics has been mixed. Though word-of-mouth is decent among the ticket-buying audience, the overall theme and genre have restricted the film from growing exponentially. And it’s not a good sign as this Kollywood biggie is reportedly carrying a budget of 300 crores or so. So, a solid collection is much needed during the opening weekend.

Vettaiyan did a business of 32 crores on day 1, and on day 2, it witnessed a drop of 25% to earn 24 crores. Ideally, the collection should have been higher than the opening day or in the range of 30 crores, but that momentum was missing. As the film isn’t a complete mass affair, it is underperforming as compared to Rajinikanth’s standard.

With 24 crores on day 2, Vettaiyan now stands at 56 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office and is cruising smoothly towards the 100 crore mark. Today, it will become the third highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024 by surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (83 crores net).

Take a look at the top Kollywood grossers of 2024:

The Greatest Of All Time – 257.18 crores

Raayan – 94.85 crores

Indian 2 – 83 crores

Maharaja – 71.30 crores

Aranmanai 4 – 68 crores

Vettaiyan – 56 crores

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

