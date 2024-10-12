There remained immense anticipation around Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga led Joker: Folie à Deux. The first film in the franchise was a massive success, garnering $1.21 billion at the worldwide box office. The sequel received disappointing reviews and is close to crashing. Check out the Week 1 total of Joker 2 in North America below.

It’s been almost five years since Joker created a storm at the ticket windows. Todd Phillips was expected to drop another masterpiece, but unfortunately, the content did not live upto the hype. The opening weekend remained lower than Jared Leto’s Morbius. And there hasn’t been any improvement since.

Joker 2 Box Office Week 1 (North America)

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Joker: Folie à Deux has performed below expectations in the domestic market. It was expected to hit the $50-60 million mark in the opening weekend. Unfortunately, the musical psychological thriller could only accumulate $44.6 million in the first week, let alone the debut weekend.

Joker 2 grossed only $1.1 million in North America on Thursday. Apart from a 12.4% drop from Wednesday, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer also scored lower than Morbius ($1.4 million).

Joker vs Joker 2

It is also to be noted that the original film earned $8.3 million on Thursday. This means, Joker: Folie à Deux earned almost 87% lower than its predecessor. If one considers the first week, the first film remains almost 208% higher, with $137.72 million in the kitty.

More about Joker: Folie à Deux

The ensemble cast features Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Lee Quinzel. Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Steve Coogan and Harry Lawtey. It is produced by Warner Bros Pictures.

Made on a budget of almost $200 million, the jukebox musical. psychological thriller was released on October 4, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Less Than $2M Away From Beating Twisters’ Domestic Haul & Become 2024’s 5th Highest-Grossing Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News