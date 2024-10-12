Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has become a complete washout in its theatrical run at the Indian box office. Considering the pre-release hype, the film was expected to rake in extraordinary numbers, but unfortunately, it has been a poor performer right from the word go. A day before yesterday, it wrapped up its extended opening week, and shockingly, the collection failed to reach the 15 crore mark.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the Joker sequel has become a nightmare for the makers. While Joaquin and Gaga did their best to save the film with their performances, the uninteresting musical treatment and screenplay cut short the theatrical life of this Hollywood biggie. As a result, the film is almost out of theatres within 9 days of its release.

After an underwhelming start of 5.10 crores, Joker 2 never saw an upward trend and went downhill during weekdays. Released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the film arrived mid-week (Wednesday) and had an extended opening week of 9 days. During this theatrical run, the biggie has managed to earn just 13.01 crores* net at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right!

Ideally, 13.01 crores should have come on the opening day itself as the first installment became a cult and was a huge box office success. So, one can clearly imagine how badly the sequel has performed.

For the unversed, Joker did a business of 38 crores during its extended opening week (9 days) back in 2019. Compared to this, Joker 2 earned 65.76% less collection, which is a disastrous outcome.

As of now, Joker 2 is running in a limited number of shows across the nation, and it will most probably be out of theatres by Friday. In the lifetime run, it might even struggle to reach 15 crores.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

