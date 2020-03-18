Sidharth Shukla, Shenaaz Gill Vs Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif – Fans Go Gaga Over ‘Bhula Dunga’ First Look

Our very own SidNaaz aka Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 are standing together even when the show is over. They surely gave a whole lot of entertainment to their fans while they were on the show. Their chemistry surely gave the show a boost in helping to gain some outstanding TRPs.

Both will be starring in Darshan Raval’s song Bhula Dunga, of which the first look was out recently. Sharing the news among his followers, Darshan took to Instagram and wrote: “Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye.”

SidNaaz Fans are pretty excited about the song and have started comparing them to a dreamy couple of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Poster of Bhula Dunga has a striking similarity with a still from Salman, Katrina’s Dil Diya Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai. In both the posters, we see the couple getting lost in each other’s eyes.

While announcing the song, singer Darshan, along with the post, also posted a picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with Shehnaz and Sidharth. Speaking more about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who will be releasing the track on its official YouTube page said: “We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn’t want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song.”

Also, a picture is doing the rounds on the internet in which Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen romancing each other in the rain.

