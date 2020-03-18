Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber’s TikTok Video Is The Couple Goals We Need In Life!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the most adorable couples of Hollywood. The two have been inseparable ever since they have announced their engagement on social media. Justin was going through a really hard time after his breakup with singer Selena Gomez and Hailey has always been there by his side to support him.

Justin just shared a cute TikTok video with wife Hailey and two have been dancing together in the same. The internet is going gaga over the video and is commenting on it and appreciating it. User alvxro commented, “YOU GUYS ARE EVERYTHING,” while fan nathanfinochio wrote “haha get it @haileybieber!!!” Many people left “🔥🔥🔥🔥” emojis as their comments. Beauty Mogul, Kylie Jenner also commented on the video and wrote, “I love you guys,” while Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette left a “😍” emoji as her message to the couple.

Well, if you need any motivation to what a couple should be doing in this self-quarantined situation, take note from the BIEBERS.

Justin had to postpone his upcoming world tour amid this coronavirus scare. A source close to E!News revealed that Hailey is totally supportive of Justin’s decision but wants his safety first. Isn’t this what love is all about?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!