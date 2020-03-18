Vijay Deverakonda Beats Prabhas, Allu Arjun & Others To Be Titled As The Most Desirable Man Of 2019

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda who has been making headlines all across following his next venture which has been tentatively titled Fighter aka VD10 has been declared as the most desirable man of 2019.

The actor ranked numero uno in the poll conducted by Hyderabad Times, living behind the likes of Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr.NTR, Allu Arjun among many others in the list of Top 30.

This for the second time where Vijay Deverakonda has bagged the title. The had emerged victorious last year too with number 1 ranking in the list of ‘Hyderabad Times 30 Most Desirable Men’.

The actor kickstarted the year with World Famous Lover, but unfortunately the film tanked at the box office.

The Arjun Reddy star who recently completed the Mumbai schedule of Fighter aka VD10 is currently busy with preparations for his upcoming schedule in Hyderabad.

More about Fighter aka VD10, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is a romantic action drama on the backdrop of boxing. The film has Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

The film also has Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in key roles.

The Vijay starrer is being helmed by Puri Jagganadh, and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur.

Fighter aka VD10 is a Pan India film that will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

