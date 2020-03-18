Ananya Panday Unfiltered – From Rejection During Aladdin Audition To Competition With Janhvi Kapoor, Read It All!

Ananya Panday made her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 and has bagged a good number of projects since then. While the competition around the young actress is high, she recently revealed her biggest competitor and how she got rejected from Aladdin.

Ananya appeared on a chat show on Zee Cafe recently where the actress when asked about nepotism said, “I still agree that we have an advantage and we get to meet people. We have easier access to people from the industry as we have grown up around them. But now that I’ve got that chance, it’s unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud.”

Further talking about how it all depends on the audience and your talent, the actress told the story of her Aladdin audition.

She said, “I remember when ‘Aladdin’ had come to India, there were a bunch of people who auditioned. We had to record a video, which I did on my phone. I had worn this red outfit and had to read the dialogues for Jasmine. The scene went really well, but then they also asked us to sing and I can’t sing to even save my life. So I really got rejected,”

Ananya shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. When asked what she would swap with her she said, “I would like to learn her dancing and acting skills, and would love to swap my closet”. When quizzed about her biggest competition, she revealed, “Janhvi Kapoor is my biggest competition in this film industry.”

Meanwhile, Ananya is current with her pan India film with Vinay Deverakonda. And also has Shakun Batra’s next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!