From Akshay Kumar (Padman) To Vikrant Massey (A Death In The Gunj) – 5 Bollywood Characters That Redefined Masculinity

Bollywood heroes like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor have always been macho and go-getters but there are few exceptions. Especially over the past few years, we have seen a much-needed change in the films, displaying the mirror image of masculinity in the society.

So, today we are going to talk about the characters which redefined masculinity and we are glad that a veteran like Akshay Kumar too, is part of the list by breaking the on-screen star image.

Take a look at 5 Bollywood characters that break the shackles of typical masculinity:

Akshaye Khanna as Siddharth (Dil Chahta Hai)

Akshaye Khanna’s character is the biggest takeaway for me from the film. As a Siddharth, he is a brooding and mature guy of the group, who has a realistic approach but also enjoys life to the fullest. He also taught us how to accept a heartbreak with a smile. It was a much-needed breath of fresh air for Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar as Lakshmi (Padman)

This character of Akshay taught us you that you don’t need to be a Hercules, to provide strength to your loved ones. He is soft-hearted and his never-ending efforts to keep his wife happy will surely melt your heart.

Vikrant Massey as Shutu (A Death In A Gunj)

One of the underrated movies of recent times, Vikrant Massey as Shutu represented all those anxious and timid guys of the society, who are afraid to raise their voice and express due to the fear of being judged. Kudos to Vikrant’s performance!

Ranbir Kapoor as Ved (Tamasha)

Ranbir Kapoor essayed a character of Ved, a sufferer of bipolar disorder. He is a guy who was once passionate and carefree about life but becomes dull and deadpan by getting stuck in stereotypical routine life. The character is highly relatable to most of the men who are involved in a rat race for a so-called successful life.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Mudit (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)

This man is amongst my current favourite actors and its highly because of his role selection. As Mudit he played a man who faces a bout of erectile dysfunction due to stress and nervousness.

