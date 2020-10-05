Many big names from Bollywood have been raised in drug controversy. From Shraddha Kapoor to Bollywood top actress Deepika Padukone have been involved in it. Actress Sherlyn Chopra made the revelation what she saw in the high profile Bollywood parties. She quoted earlier that drugs are served on trays in Bollywood parties.

Recently, Sherlyn Chopra tweeted, “Yes, #BollywoodNeedsRehab But the problem is that those who engage in drug consumption neither want to accept that they take drugs nor do they feel the urge to seek any professional help. Its high time they understand that Swachh Bollywood Abhiyan is in d best interests of everyone.

Sherlyn Chopra has come up and made many revelations. The actress is known for her bold and brave nature. Actress Sherlyn Chopra has started her own OTT Platform “Redsher” playing the part of producer, actor, writer and content creator. Sherlyn Chopra is truly a multi talented actress.

