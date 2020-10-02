Sherlyn Chopra Celebrates Gandhi Jayanti With A Powerful Message

The brave and beautiful actress Sherlyn Chopra has made a mark in Bollywood with Hardwork and ability to speak up for herself and the injustice. Sherlyn has never backed up talking for the rights of the women the actress recently tweeted about the disorting event that happened in Hathras.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi the actress tweeted supported non – violence and truth. Sherlyn Chopra tweeted, “My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God and non-violence is the means to get it. Happy Gandhi Jayanti. “

जब तक बलात्कार जैसे अपराध के लिए मृत्युदंड नहीं घोषित किया जाता, तब तक इन दहशतगर्दों का दृढ़, धैर्य और साहस बढ़ता जायेगा और भारत माँ की बेटियाँ पीड़िता बनती जायेंगी! https://t.co/hmJ3ZwrjfM pic.twitter.com/5RsuMGPPBM — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) October 2, 2020

Sherlyn Chopra recently, also reacted to the tragic Hathras rape case. She wrote how we need to give the rapist a death sentence to teach them a lesson.

On the work front, Actress Sherlyn Chopra has worked in many Bollywood projects, but decided to start her own venture and be a powerful entrepreneur. Redsher is the OTT platform with the high quality short films and web series produced and written and acted by Sherlyn.

