Did You Know? For Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana Wore Lens Which Hindered 80% Of His Vision! – [Fact-O-Meter]

In 2018, we witnessed one of the best thrillers ever made in Indian cinema. Yes, we are talking about Andhadhun featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in lead roles. In today’s piece of Fact-O-Meter, we’ll be talking about one exciting fact about the film.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan turned out to be a big surprise both critically and commercially. It took the nation by storm upon its release, as it wasn’t an ordinary suspense thriller but it even had a huge dose of situational dark comedy which kept the audience glued to their seats.

Ayushmann Khurrana as a blind pianist delivered his best performance to date and no wonder, he took huge efforts for nailing the same. Post-Andhadhun’s release, we learnt how the actor trained under a professional pianist for about two months to act naturally. But more than that, it’s the fact, the actor went 80% blind to pull off his character, which has literally stunned us.

Yes, you read that right! For Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana’s vision was hindered by almost 80%. It’s not us spreading any titbits but the actor had himself revealed the same, in one of the interviews.

As per Mid-Day, the actor had said, “For the shoot, the team got a special pair of lenses from London that made me look blind. Those lenses hindered my sight by 80 per cent. Coupled with the black glasses, my vision was affected by 90 per cent. That’s how I shot the entire film. Since I was not able to see through the glasses, my body language would change. I’d be more sceptical while walking, which would translate better for the character.”

Talking about the same, makeup and prosthetic designer, Preetisheel Singh too had shared some interesting details while talking to qnaindia.com.

She had said, “Andhadhun did not require heavy prosthetics like many of the other movies that I have done, but giving Ayushmann Khurrana a blind look required a special kind of lens. The lenses were custom-made for the character to make it seem realistic. These are not the ordinary lenses that you get in the market, these are ‘Scleral lenses’ that cover the entire visible part of your eyes. The only downside to these is that they blur your vision, but Ayushmann was really co-operative and did an amazing job considering he actually couldn’t see much.”

