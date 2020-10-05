Sushant Singh Rajput News: Dr. Sudhir Gupta BREAKS Silence Over The Allegations

The investigation of late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is finally looking to reach some conclusion after months of rumours and reports. India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has stated this as suicide and has presented the official reports and facts the prove the same. Not one or two but seven doctors were on this case so that there should be no unexplored fact from any given angle.

The doctors in conclusion have ruled out the possibilities of suicide in the case. Reports of ‘evidence destruction’ have been doing rounds on the news channels since morning and Dr. Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS has clarified his stance on the same. He has been questioned in order to change his statements from what he said in the past.

In his conversation with India Today, Dr. Sudhir said, “Yes, everyone doubted when CBI started its investigation. We investigated all doubts and then came with this opinion. Now, there should be no doubts. It was a seven-member team of doctors who came to this conclusion that SSR died by suicide.”

In the same India Today report, Dr. Sudhir Gupta has mentioned 8 points related to the examination:

– After the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was handed over to the CBI, a team of AIIMS doctors accompanied the CBI officials to help them investigate the case. On August 22, a medical board of AIIMS was constituted which consisted seven senior most doctors in forensic department.

– Till the time the AIIMS team reached Mumbai, they didn’t have official access to the crime scene pictures. Dr Sudhir Gupta in his initial statement, which was given before the AIIMS team started their investigation, had expressed concerns of ‘foul play’ in the SSR death investigation.

– At that time, when Dr Sudhir Gupta had made the statement, the post-mortem reports were not shared with the AIIMS team.

– Dr Sudhir Gupta gave the statement in the last week of August, while the AIIMS team visited Mumbai at the start of the second week of September.

– Dr Sudhir Gupta did not visit Mumbai as part of AIIMS panel. The team which accompanied CBI to Mumbai didn’t have Dr Sudhir Gupta as a member.

– A team of AIIMS doctors questioned Cooper hospital doctors who conducted Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy and postmortem. Dr Sudhir Gupta was not present when the doctors were questioned by the AIIMS team.

– Last Monday, a team of AIIMS doctors met CBI SIT and shared their report with them. Dr Gupta was not part of the team that met the CBI officials.

– Dr Sudhir Gupta said that his role in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case is supervisory. The senior doctor said that the final report by the seven forensic experts from AIIMS is a unanimous conclusion.

