Ever since the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) ruled out the possibility of murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, it has dominated the headlines. As per the latest update, a new audio clip has went viral which has Dr Sudhir Gupta saying that the late actor has been murdered and it isn’t suicide. Below are all the details.

Advertisement

While this is a big twist in the happenings, the AIIMS report that was submitted to the CBI claimed that the actor died by suicide. They ruled out the chances of poisoning or strangling. It said that there were no injuries on the body of the late actor other than that of the hanging.

Advertisement

As per Times Now, AIIMS chief doctor Sudhir Gupta has said that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered in a leaked audiotape. This reaction was after he saw the picture of the mortal remains of the late actor. For the unversed, in his statement previously, Gupta said that the cause of death was hanging and not murder.

We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased (Sushant Singh Rajput),” AIIMS Chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS findings have left the family of the deceased upset. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh in a tweet said that they aren’t happy and also want a new Forensic team to rake over and probe the case.

Vikas Singh wrote, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.”

Meanwhile, the CBI is yet to make any announcements about the reports submitted by the AIIMS forensic team. The CBI last week also said that they haven’t reached on any possible conclusion and the probe is still on.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Says, “I Don’t Like To Prostitute My Charity”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube