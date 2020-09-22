Kajol is a role model for many girls who were born in the 90s. The actress is known for her carefree attitude, fun nature and her even her awesome saree collection. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star’s Instagram profile is a sheer delight to view as she keeps sharing pieces of her 9-yard collection. Yesterday too, the actress shared pictures in a saree and we are just loving it.

Kajol shared some pictures featuring her looking gorgeous in an orange saree with print work of varying shades on it. These pictures were clicked by her daughter Nysa.

Kajol took to Instagram and the captioned the post, “Just really missed wearing my sarees. So had a heyday doing this. Love the saree for all the subtle possibilities…… hmmm ! sAnother in house photographer.. this time my daughter.”

For this photoshoot, Kajol poses near the window and the natural light only made her look even more beautiful.

The actress also has very beautiful hair. She recently posted a candid picture while travelling and captioned it, “Talk to the hair rollers….. Too glam to give a damn💁 #PuffingItUp #HairStory”

Kajol and actor-producer Ajay Devgn are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On the profession front, Kajol was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film Devi. The multi starter features many actress like Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

Her next project is the Netflix film Tribhanga. The film, which marks her digital debut is a Ajay Devgn production and a Renuka Sahane directorial. It is a drama set in Mumbai and spans across three generations of the same family. This film will also star Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khaali Peeli Trailer Review: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Starrer Looks Lacklustre & Boring!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube