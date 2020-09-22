Khaali Peeli Trailer Review: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Starrer Looks Lacklustre & Boring!

Khaali Peeli Trailer Review: Tapori accent has been done to death in Bollywood films. But when Khaali Peeli‘s teaser came out last month, it was refreshing to see newcomers like Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday delivering dialogues in the accent. However, it seems Khaali Peeli doesn’t have much to offer other than that.

I am saying that after watching the trailer of the upcoming film which has released on the internet today.

First of all, the trailer didn’t show anything special from what we saw in the teaser, and then everything it showed comes across as quite boring. Both of the lead stars are just delivering dialogues after dialogues which totally lack any impact. Then the story doesn’t seem to offer anything exciting or something which can make the audience curious. Comedy is lacklustre and action is just about fine. A talented actor like Jaideep Ahlawat looks wasted too.

Overall nothing works in Khaali Peeli trailer and that’s going to give a huge blow to its fate. The film is releasing on Zee Plex in a Pay Per View format. And you don’t give the audience a trailer like this when you do such a huge experiment. Though I hope it’s just a case of a bad trailer and not a bad film!

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film has been produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar & Zee Studios along with Associate Producers Anup Poddar and Abhishek Vyas. Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani have written the film and Vishal – Shekhar have composed the music.

Khaali Peeli will start streaming on Zee Plex from Oct 2. You can watch the film by paying Rs 299 as a ticket price. The film was earlier scheduled to release in June this year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the closure of cinema halls.

The film is a romantic action drama and is being touted as a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.

What are your thoughts on the trailer of Khaali Peeli? Let us know in the comments section.

