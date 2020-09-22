Actor Amol Parashar, who is best known for his role in the hit web series, TVF Tripling, has recalled his fan encounters.

“I am glad that people know me and can recognise me if they see me at public places. I haven’t achieved my fan base overnight. It all happened gradually. I remember it all started with ‘arey aapko kahi dekha hai (have seen you somewhere)’. Initially, people would only recognise me but didn’t know my name. Now, they know my name, too. It took years to achieve this fame,” Amol told IANS.

However, Amol feels there is a long way to go.

“I have not achieved that stage where I have to hide my face to walk freely in public. I can still go to the airport freely and roam around here and there. I haven’t been mobbed by fans yet, thankfully.

“I have only seen in pictures that 60 people are surrounding a celebrity and physically bullying them unknowingly. That hasn’t happened yet. I am not complaining. It’s a part of our profession. When we grow in our career, all these things might happen and then we have to deal with such situations accordingly,” Amol added.

Amol’s latest performance is in the film, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare“, which released digitally over the weekend. Apart from the film and TVF Tripling, he has appeared in multiple web shows, showcasing his versatility across characters and genres.

Amol has also acted in films like Traffic, which was Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller film of the same name. The film, which was directed by Rajesh Pillai, was released in 2016. The original Malayalam version was written by brothers Bobby and Sanjay, which was adapted into Hindi by Suresh Nair.

