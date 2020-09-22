After Deepika Padukone, Now Dia Mirza Comes On NCB's Radar; Actress DENIES Consuming Drugs

The drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting complicated day by day. Each day, we hear new B town celebrities getting involved in the same. After Deepika Padukone, there are reports that Dia Mirza is on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Shocked? So are we. Read the full article to know more.

Reportedly, Dia Mirza’s name appeared after NCB’s interrogation with drug peddlers Ankush and Anuj Keshwani. Reports further claim that Dia’s manager was Anuj’s girlfriend.

According to a report published by India Today, Dia’s manager used to supply drugs to the actress as and when requested. NCB also has laid its hands on the particulars of the drugs purchased by Dia Mirza last year. The actress’ manager even had allegedly met Anuj regarding the same.

Taking the information into their consideration, NCB may soon summon Dia Mirza and her manager. Speaking about Deepika Padukone, WhatsApp chats between the actress and Karishma, an employee of Kwan talent management agency earlier revealed that the latter was procuring drugs for Deepika.

In the WhatsApp chat, Deepika Padukone is seen asking Karishma about drugs. She texted, “You have maal?” The actress further asked, “Hash na? Not weed.” To which Karishma replied that she would get her drugs via another peddler.

This is why Karishma was summoned today for interrogation by the NCB along with Jaya Saha. The report also claims that the agency has also procured the chats between Karishma and Jaya Saha discussing drugs.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza has given an official statement in which she has strongly denied the reports. In her statement, Dia said, “I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. Check out her full statement below:

