Actress Kajol has often sported bouncy curls, and it is not too difficult to have hair like hers, she assures.

Sharing a candid photo taken while she was perfecting the puff hairstyle, she wrote on Instagram: “Talk to the hair rollers….. Too glam to give a damn #PuffingItUp #HairStory.”

Her sister Tanisha Mukerji commented: “U bet u are my shnukums, too glam.”

Her fans also loved it, with some calling her a “cutie” and others “beautiful”.

Kajol will soon make her digital debut with “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai and across three generations of the same family.

Meanwhile, Kajol reiterated that people should treat boys and girl equally in every way, on the occasion of Women’s Equality Day. “Lets take #WomensEqualityDay as an opportunity to impart wisdom in our children, that girls & boys stand equal on all grounds,” Kajol wrote on Instagram, with a picture of her with husband, actor Ajay Devgn. The couple strikes a smiling pose with a group of girls.

