The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Walks Away And The Reason Will Leave You In Splits

The Kapil Sharma Show is almost always in headlines for the different Bollywood celebrities or prominent personalities visiting the show to promote some film, series or to have a good time. But today, we are writing about the show because Krushna Abhishek has threatened to walk out on Kapil Sharma and co.

Before you get your pants in a twist, let us tell you it was Krushna’s on-screen persona, Sapna, who made the statement during the talk show. And the reason behind it is sure to make you chuckle. Read on to know what happened there.

During the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek’s Sapna happily arrived on stage (to offer the guest some beauty service) but was stunned and upset to see many celebs present. The guest present on the show included Remo D’Souza, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan and many others.

On seeing too many people present, Krushna Abhishek as Sapna said bye and started walking in the opposite direction, leaving all present in splits. At this moment, the talk show host, Kapil Sharma asked her (Sapna, we aren’t confusing the gender) what happened and she promptly replies, “Itne sare guests koi bulata hai kya?” (Does anyone invite so many guests?) Krushna’s on-screen persona is always eager to meet and greet the guest and ask them for finance for her beauty salon.

During the same episode, Sapna then took a dig at Remo D’Souza on account of him working with non-star choreographers but rejecting her. Kiku Sharda, who plays Bumper in the show, entertained all present and even flirted with them.

Before Remo D’Souza and co. visiting The Kapil Sharma Show, actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani visited the show. Akshay and Kiara had come to promote their upcoming movie Laxmii, which is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on November 9.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek revealed that he has initially rejected playing Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show. Reportedly, Krushna wasn’t very sure about playing a woman. Later, Kapil convinced him to come on board by giving an example of Archana Puran Singh. Eventually, things worked out and we, as they say, the rest is history.

Tonight’s episode of the talk show will feature Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. The duo is there to present their upcoming film, Chhalaang.

