With the lockdown being lifted from almost every sphere of life, the entertainment industry is gearing back and trying to adapt to new normal. While various production houses have resumed shooting for films and web series, the promotional activities surrounding the release of these projects are also being planned meticulously. Ekta Kapoor has decided to kick off the promotions of her highly-anticipated web series, Bicchoo Ka Khel with a city tour.

While the release of this ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s crime thriller featuring Divyenndu Sharma, Anshul Chauhan and Zeishan Quadri is scheduled (post Diwali) on 18th November, the makers of the show have organised a special Ganga aarti in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, touted as the first promotional city tour amidst the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime thrillers have become everyone’s favourite to watch and the amount of content generated in this genre is growing every passing day, the latest one being ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’. The makers unveiled the trailer recently and the storyline has caught everyone’s attention, making them look forward to this series.

A source informs, “Since the show has been extensively shot in Varanasi, the makers have consciously decided to organise a special ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh ghat. The makers of the show thought it would be fitting to kick off the proceedings with a special aarti in the city. And so, they have also procured necessary permission and will be flying down the cast of the show including the lead protagonist Divyenndu Sharma along with Anshul Chauhan and Zeishan Quadri. All safety protocols will be followed during the event.”

Divyenndu, who returns after the humongous success of Mirzapur 2, informs, “We had a great time shooting for Bicchoo Ka Khel in Benaras and I’m really excited to visit the holy place once again, this time especially for a ganga aarti organised by the makers for the success of the show.”

The high-intensity trailer takes the audience for a roller coaster ride with its mysterious suspense and epic one-liners that leave one in splits at the most unexpected moments. Set in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, the story revolves around Akhil (Divyenndu), a writer who is a fan of pulp fiction. In the trailer, we see Divyenndu as the mastermind of a dangerous game where he manages to either confuse or kill those who come in his way. Being a man on a mission who’s ready to take on the bad world, we see Akhil strike down his enemies one at a time by stinging like a Bichhoo. He is seen making a fool out of an investigating police officer for he is sure that he will easily get out of the case because of the corrupt system.

Serving as the perfect Diwali Dhamaka for audiences, the series also features a talented star cast including Mukul Chadda, Gagan Anand and Rajesh Sharma amongst others.

All set to stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club from 18th November, Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a roller-coaster ride with twists and turns to keep you at the edge of your seat.

