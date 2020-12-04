“Mirzapur 2 kab ayega?” turned out to be the biggest social media craze after “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?” And yes, after the series arrived, everyone’s craving got satisfied. Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal and others blew everyone’s mind with their performances and now, there’s huge excitement for season 3.

To stir excitement amongst fans, the team did collaborate but it wasn’t something they thought. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani recently shared a picture along with the cast of their crime thriller. His caption too was something that made a day of all fans.

Shared on Twitter, Ritesh Sidhwani’s picture feature himself, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Vijay Varma. As per the pic, the team of Mirzapur 2 is enjoying drinks and food and having a fun time. “An evening with Guddu, Tripathis and… wait! Is that Bade or Chhote Tyagi? ;) #Mirzapur,” Ritesh captioned it.

Check out the post:

An evening with Guddu, Tripathis and… wait! Is that Bade or Chhote Tyagi? ;) #Mirzapur pic.twitter.com/oC0bpGq3mz — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 3, 2020

Even Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit retweeted the picture and wrote, “Much needed get away with the boss @ritesh_sid…Photocourtesy @abheetg..too much swag here.”

We hope team Mirzapur has discussed something on the third season over the fun evening.

Meanwhile, due to Ali Fazal’s tweet against the CAA, Mirzapur 2 saw boycott trends against it from a certain section. Koimoi had got into an exclusive conversation with Shweta Tripathi before season 2’s release. She was so pumped up and her positive energy totally had us at the first go. But it was her answer to the trolls that won our hearts.

Shweta Tripathi while responding to #BoycottMirzapur2 trolls said, “It doesn’t make a difference to my life. I don’t understand that hashtag. I don’t understand what they are boycotting, why they are boycotting. Nahi dekhna toh mat dekho, dekhna hai toh dekho. Hum kisiko force toh nahi kar sakte na. Humne apna kaam kar dia hai, ab it’s up to the audience. I have full faith in my audience, my followers and I know they are sensible and they will support the right thing.”

