Bigg Boss 14 has turned out to be a surprise box for all the fans and contestants. The contestants are already fighting with each other to be in the finale. After Abhinav Shukla became the first confirmed contestant after Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya are out of the race as per the reports.

Advertisement

Along with Nikki and Rahul, the nominated contestants were Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik.

Advertisement

The ‘Khabri’ of Bigg Boss 14 has revealed that after Nikki Tamboli’s exit, it’s Rahul Vaidya who is now evicted from the show. The Khabri tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE And Confirmed After #NikkiTamboli now #RahulVaidya has been Eliminated from the House Retweet if Shocked”.

EXCLUSIVE And Confirmed After #NikkiTamboli now#RahulVaidya has been Eliminated from the House Retweet if Shocked — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 5, 2020

This has indeed come as a shock to all Rahul fans because the singer has been playing pretty well ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house.

One user replied to Khabri’s tweet and wrote, “These two were the only deserving and entertaining contenders and they have evicted them Ab TRP jitni thi Woh bhi zero ho jayegi agar koi twist se wapas nhi laye toh @IamSaurabh12 ye Dekh Bhai”

Another ardent follower of Bigg Boss 14 tweeted, “Okey good bye to the show!! Abhi pati – patni aur unke side kick chujaz ki happy family dikhana !! And if you guys thought ki arshi-rakhi se trp aayegi to wait for few days. #RahulVaidya you are sooo good in this boring season!! We RKVians loves you”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

These two were the only deserving and entertaining contenders and they have evicted them

Ab TRP jitni thi Woh bhi zero ho jayegi agar koi twist se wapas nhi laye toh @IamSaurabh12 ye Dekh Bhai — 🔰Crazy Anand #srh #kxip 🦂 (@AnandHR_Odia) December 5, 2020

Okey good bye to the show!!

.

Abhi pati – patni aur unke side kick chujaz ki happy family dikhana !!

.

And if you guys thought ki arshi-rakhi se trp aayegi to wait for few days😂

.#RahulVaidya you are sooo good in this boring season!! We RKVians loves you ♾ — Rahul Vaidya fc 🎸😎 (@RahulVaidyaFC__) December 5, 2020

Now no more BiggBoss this year. #RahulVaidya was driving force for viewers to watch #BiggBoss14 Let BiggBoss promote Aizaz and Abhinav in top 2. Both Nikki & Rahul deserving finalist. Creative team is shit this time. All strong contests is out of the race. — Vikashk (@ayushman_arnav) December 5, 2020

Request to all #RahulVaidya fans,Stop watching the show till he returns but when/if he does,Continue to support him.Makers think if they eliminate & bring him back his fans will decrease and they will make it chubina vs jasmin.

LONE FIGHTER RAHUL VAIDYA @rahulvaidya23 — Hharsh (@Hharsh05737634) December 5, 2020

I’m not happy because he was more deserving than abhinav and eijaz — Anjali (@aanjali1610) December 5, 2020

Fans couldn’t process the news of Nikki Tamboli getting evicted from the house and then Rahul Vaidya getting evicted which leaves Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan in the house.

Who do you think will win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy this year? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vrushika Mehta Reacts To Reports Of Being The Vamp Between Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi’s Kiara!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube