Rakhi Sawant has been missing from the screens for a while now. The wait is soon going to be over for fans as she’s all set to enter Bigg Boss 14. But before that, she’s been spilling a lot of beans. The recent statement is about her husband’s mysterious identity. Below is all the scoop you need.

It was back in August 2019 that Rakhi confirmed getting hitched to a US-based businessman. While the actress teased fans with her wedding look, there was no mention of hubby Ritesh anywhere. Furthermore, she said her husband is a low-key person and doesn’t want to be under the media and fans’ radar.

But that journey has now crossed over a year. Recently, Arshi Khan on the Bigg Boss 14 stage too mocked Rakhi Sawant hinting that she’s been faking about getting married. Now, the actress is finally breaking her silence and claims she has threatened her husband to reveal his identity to the world soon.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Rakhi Sawant said, “I know it’s high time and people, especially my fans, want to see him. They have been demanding it since I got married and as I am entering the Bigg Boss House, I want him to introduce himself to everyone. In fact, maine usse dhamki bhi di hai, ki ab usse sabke saamne aana hi hoga. What if Salman Sir asks to meet my husband?”

Asked why Rakhi has kept Ritesh’s identity hidden from the public eye, the Bigg Boss 14 challenger answered, “I got married under very difficult circumstances and we could not announce it. It was a love-cum- arranged marriage and he is a UK based businessman. I am soon going to reveal all other details to the public. It’s just a matter of time. Jaldi hi doodh ka doodh aur pani ka pani ho jayega.”

Rakhi Sawant also made a shocking revelation. The actress states that she lost 2 years of her career as she was in love with a man, who cheated on her and fled with all her money.

