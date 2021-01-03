Kangana Ranaut is one celebrity in Bollywood who is never afraid to speak her mind and take digs at people in the Bollywood industry. The latest addition to this is Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap. Although, it’s not the first time we have all seen her talking about them in the past too.

Deepika, Taapsee and Anurag openly supported the JNU protests as well as the anti-CAA marches that took place all over the country.

A user tweeted on Twitter along with a picture of 4 Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker with a caption that read, “Remember this people were the main supporters of JNU protest and Anti CAA riots, along with Akhtars and many more C grade actors..” Kangana Ranaut quickly came in support of the tweet and replied to it.

Remember this people were the main supporters of JNU protest and Anti CAA riots, along with Akhtars and many more C grade actors.. pic.twitter.com/D47fM7jF2a — 𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙍𝙚𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨🦁 (@leo_rebelious) January 3, 2021

Kangana quoted the tweet and wrote, “Now that it is proved that JNU students spread misinformation and lies about CAA, they have admitted that they participated in spreading hate, lies and terrorism. Will these filmy clowns apologise to this nation but who will compensate for the lives that are lost in Delhi riots?”

Now that it is proved that JNU students spread misinformation and lies about CAA, they have admitted that they participated in spreading hate, lies and terrorism. Will these filmy clowns apologise to this nation but who will compensate for the lives that are lost in Delhi riots? https://t.co/AMUDTDyV3d — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

Prior to this the Manikarnika actress shared a video on her Twitter and wrote, “Bullydawood film industry ka ek aur bhanda phoot gaya, all those who supported JNU students and Shaheen Baag protests also helped instigate riots, these so called actors and actresses are no less than terrorists, India wake up and watch..”

Bullydawood film industry ka ek aur bhanda phoot gaya, all those who supported JNU students and Shaheen Baag protests also helped instigate riots, these so called actors and actresses are no less than terrorists, India wake up and watch … pic.twitter.com/QMy9Z4eK3b — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is prepping for her upcoming film Dhaakad and giving an update to her fans, the actress recently tweeted, “Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch in to the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eye balls, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE.”

