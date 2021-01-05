Post the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death row, NCB has been actively doing the investigating. Many Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Karan Johar have been interrogated earlier and now there’s a new name from the entertainment industry.

We are talking about Kannada actress Shweta Kumari who has been detained by NCB in Mumbai. Reportedly, a raid was conducted by NCB at a Mira Road, Mumbai hotel following which a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against her.

As per the ANI report, NCB has allegedly seized 400 gram of Mephedrone (MD) after it searched Crown Business Hotel situated at Mira-Bhayander area on January 2. Reportedly, drug peddler Chand Mohan has also been caught red-handed during the raid but another one named Saeed is still on run. The alleged value of the drugs seized from the hotel is Rs 10 lakhs.

Earlier on New Year, Arjun Rampal declared in a social media post that he has never been on the wrong side of the law, without making any reference to the drugs probe currently being conducted on him by the NCB.

Rampal started the new year with a lengthy post on what he learnt in 2020, a year that saw him being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of the agency’s investigation into the alleged Bollywood drugs nexus, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

“Wishing all of you a safe, blessed, healthy and prosperous 2021. 2020 taught us a lot. My learning is attached have a read. Happy new year,” he captioned the note. Reflecting on 2020, his note was addressed to family, work, fans, friends, his industry, media, country and God. Well, the actor really did have a rough year while dealing with NCB.

“So, as we head into 2021 it is concern that makes me pen down my thoughts of a year that filled millions of lives with fear, anxiety, disruption, scandals, hypocrisy, lies, truths, realisation, enlightenment, bravery, strength, courage, charity, confusion, clarity and character. Most of these emotions I have felt myself, as I silently observed each and every one of them overwhelms me with an emotion that each of the adjectives bring,” he wrote.

As for family, he said that there is a tendency to take them for granted, “always thinking they are always there, till relationships just become relations”. However, he thanked each one of them and expressed gratitude.

