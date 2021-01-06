Actor Sanjay Dutt says his role of Adheera in the upcoming KGF Chapter 2, is one of the craziest he has ever played.

“Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes,” said Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is high on action. Chapter 2 of the KGF franchise brings back Kannada star Yash as the gangster Rocky and also features Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash in important roles.

“The film is a sequel to ‘KGF Chapter 1’, so you can expect all that and more. Yash and I have a face-off in the film, obviously which was a lot of fun. A lot of props were involved and the sequences are choreographed beautifully. The film is high on action. Other than that, I want the audience to enjoy the action in the film without saying too much,” said Sanjay Dutt.

He also tweeted a new still that focuses on a sword firmly held by a man wearing a silver lion ring.

The teaser of “KGF Chapter 2” will be out on January 8.

