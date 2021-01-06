Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Though we didn’t see movies and shows releasing in a similar quantity as the previous years, we still had performances leaving a memorable impact on the viewers. From Tripti Dimri in Bulbbul to Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium, let’s take a look at the actresses who made a difference with their performances.

Take a look at the nominees of Best Actress With A Difference:

Sadia Khateeb (Shikara)

Sadia Khateeb just lits up the screen with her wide & bright smile in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara. She has the total control of the scene she is in & not let you watch anything apart from her.

Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul)

Tripti Dimri without blinking an eyelid is the star of Bulbbul. The actor shows a range of emotions within a short time.

Tabu (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Complimenting Saif Ali Khan’s macho avatar in Jawaani Jaaneman, Tabu just plunders the space she’s in & enjoys a few of the best situational comedy scenes.

Radhika Madan (Angrezi Medium)

Radhika Madan enjoys a boomerang-performance with Irrfan. She just grabs a running scene adding her inputs, taking it to another level. This girl can act (brilliantly) & has a long exciting way to go. She’s the cutest thing happened to Bollywood in a long, long time.

Saiyami Kher (Choked)

Saiyami Kher emerged to be a show-stealer in Choked. She smartly filters out the actor from her character and there comes the point when she’s just there as Sarita. Her effortless approach towards the name is visible from scene one, and it just grows with every passing sequence. She needs more such films to prove how amazing she can be at this.

